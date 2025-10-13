Goldman Sachs Maintains Chime Financial (CHYM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Chime Financial (NasdaqGS:CHYM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chime Financial is $39.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 101.71% from its latest reported closing price of $19.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Galileo holds 52,269K shares representing 15.39% ownership of the company.

Crosslink Capital holds 29,247K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company.

General Atlantic holds 19,209K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

ICONIQ Capital holds 15,035K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

Tiger Global Management holds 12,471K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.