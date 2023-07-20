Goldman Sachs Maintains Charles Schwab (SCHW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.51% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charles Schwab is 68.36. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.51% from its latest reported closing price of 66.04.

The projected annual revenue for Charles Schwab is 23,757MM, an increase of 12.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

Charles Schwab Declares $0.25 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 received the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $66.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.40%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2940 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab. This is an increase of 160 owner(s) or 5.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.56%, a decrease of 24.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 1,728,617K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHW is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 965,692K shares representing 53.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 99.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 225,934K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225,995K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 31.49% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 78,462K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,429K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 36.65% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 52,450K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,614K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 36.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,782K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 40.84% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

