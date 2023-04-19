Goldman Sachs Maintains CF Industries Holdings (CF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CF Industries Holdings is $105.24. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 40.20% from its latest reported closing price of $75.06.

The projected annual revenue for CF Industries Holdings is $10,100MM, a decrease of 9.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.64.

CF Industries Holdings Declares $0.40 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $75.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.58%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 5.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Large Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 31.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 15.12% over the last quarter.

UGIEX - Global Equity Income Fund Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 69.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 158.78% over the last quarter.

Metis Global Partners holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 51.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VRGWX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 131K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Sage Rhino Capital holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 99.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1704 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Industries Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CF is 0.39%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 206,701K shares. The put/call ratio of CF is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

CF Industries Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, emissions abatement, fertilizer, and other industrial applications. The company operates manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient, and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Its 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving its strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world's most advantaged hydrogen and nitrogen platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value.

