Goldman Sachs Maintains Cerence (CRNC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cerence (NasdaqGS:CRNC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.36% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cerence is $10.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 4.36% from its latest reported closing price of $10.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cerence is 488MM, an increase of 93.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerence. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNC is 0.05%, an increase of 17.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 34,047K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Capital Management holds 2,679K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,041K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares , representing a decrease of 25.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 1,476K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 16.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,273K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,093K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 25.48% over the last quarter.

