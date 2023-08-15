Goldman Sachs Maintains Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (CNTA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 7.22. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from its latest reported closing price of 6.62.

The projected annual revenue for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTA is 1.58%, an increase of 27.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 71,770K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTA is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 19,963K shares representing 20.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 9,682K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 9,423K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,619K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 3,932K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa wholly owns ten of these asset-centric companies. The companies’ programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. Centessa’s asset-centric companies are overseen by the Centessa management team, which sets overall strategy and direction, provides leadership and expertise, and manages resource allocation and shared infrastructure.

