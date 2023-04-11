Goldman Sachs Maintains CBRE Group (CBRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CBRE Group is $93.11. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 33.11% from its latest reported closing price of $69.95.

The projected annual revenue for CBRE Group is $32,497MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Trillium Asset Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Lee Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSVSX - Victory Special Value Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 7.66% over the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1556 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBRE Group. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRE is 0.35%, an increase of 9.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 351,187K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRE is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

CBRE Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. It routinely posts important information on its website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. It intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of its website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

