Goldman Sachs Maintains Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit (CLMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit (NASDAQ:CLMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.27% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit is 25.70. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 97.27% from its latest reported closing price of 13.03.

The projected annual revenue for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit is 4,059MM, a decrease of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLMT is 0.92%, an increase of 85.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.44% to 16,759K shares. The put/call ratio of CLMT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adams Asset Advisors holds 5,442K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Knott David M Jr holds 4,325K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 94.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 1,366.67% over the last quarter.

F holds 571K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

EVGBX - Evermore Global Value Fund Investor Class holds 571K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 571K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, and eastern Missouri.

