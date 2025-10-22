Goldman Sachs Maintains Calumet (CLMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Calumet (NasdaqGS:CLMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Calumet is $20.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.38 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 4.25% from its latest reported closing price of $19.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Calumet is 4,596MM, an increase of 12.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calumet. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 42.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLMT is 0.25%, an increase of 17.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.95% to 47,545K shares. The put/call ratio of CLMT is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management holds 5,817K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%.

Adams Asset Advisors holds 5,406K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 4,498K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing an increase of 36.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Knott David M Jr holds 3,275K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 18.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,617K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 14.02% over the last quarter.

