Goldman Sachs Maintains Calamp (CAMP) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 394.34% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calamp is 4.78. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 394.34% from its latest reported closing price of 0.97.

The projected annual revenue for Calamp is 316MM, an increase of 7.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamp. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 15.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMP is 0.11%, a decrease of 19.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 28,826K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

272 Capital holds 3,424K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,379K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 24.92% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 2,704K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 19.91% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,957K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing a decrease of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 40.05% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,606K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing an increase of 25.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 38.14% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,564K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 22.52% over the last quarter.

Calamp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CalAmp Corporation is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. The company helps reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Its software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. CalAmp calls this The New How, facilitating cient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. Synovia™, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands.

