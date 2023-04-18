Goldman Sachs Maintains CalAmp (CAMP) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CalAmp is $8.20. The forecasts range from a low of $3.74 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 187.75% from its latest reported closing price of $2.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CalAmp is $316MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 187K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing a decrease of 143.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 51.00% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 572K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 3.21% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 46K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 102.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 47.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in CalAmp. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 15.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMP is 0.13%, an increase of 30.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 29,411K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMP is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Calamp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CalAmp Corporation is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. The company helps reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Its software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. CalAmp calls this The New How, facilitating cient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. Synovia™, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands.

See all CalAmp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.