Goldman Sachs Maintains Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.73% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cal-Maine Foods is 51.34. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.73% from its latest reported closing price of 44.75.

The projected annual revenue for Cal-Maine Foods is 2,058MM, a decrease of 32.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cal-Maine Foods. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALM is 0.21%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 47,993K shares. The put/call ratio of CALM is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,761K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 6.68% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,566K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing an increase of 21.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 38.92% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,496K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares, representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,366K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares, representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,358K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

