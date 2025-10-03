Goldman Sachs Maintains Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cal-Maine Foods (NasdaqGS:CALM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.93% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cal-Maine Foods is $109.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.93% from its latest reported closing price of $92.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cal-Maine Foods is 2,072MM, a decrease of 52.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cal-Maine Foods. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALM is 0.23%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 55,323K shares. The put/call ratio of CALM is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,571K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,314K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 8.93% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,564K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares , representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 5.62% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,456K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 3.73% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,339K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 14.57% over the last quarter.

