Goldman Sachs Maintains Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.18% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bumble Inc. is $27.66. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.18% from its latest reported closing price of $17.27.

The projected annual revenue for Bumble Inc. is $1,070MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arizona State Retirement System holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 4.99% over the last quarter.

UAPIX - Ultrasmall-cap Profund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 20.28% over the last quarter.

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 49.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 38.69% over the last quarter.

XWEB - SPDR S&P Internet ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 1.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bumble Inc.. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMBL is 0.50%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 151,939K shares. The put/call ratio of BMBL is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bumble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 600 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

