Goldman Sachs Maintains Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brixmor Property Group is 25.41. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.35% from its latest reported closing price of 21.84.

The projected annual revenue for Brixmor Property Group is 1,264MM, an increase of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brixmor Property Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRX is 0.35%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 345,657K shares. The put/call ratio of BRX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,180K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,362K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,646K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,735K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 12,267K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,665K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,788K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,868K shares, representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 86.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,727K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,280K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRX by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brixmor is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 393 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision 'to be the center of the communities it serves' and is home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

