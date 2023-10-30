Goldman Sachs Maintains Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.74% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 73.85. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.74% from its latest reported closing price of 51.02.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 47,586MM, an increase of 5.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares $0.57 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2023 will receive the payment on November 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $51.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.17%, the lowest has been 2.68%, and the highest has been 4.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 4.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is a decrease of 141 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.53%, a decrease of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 1,809,885K shares. The put/call ratio of BMY is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 103,314K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,614K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 11.99% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 69,296K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,417K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,550K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,974K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,020K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,612K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 39,034K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,809K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 16.06% over the last quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

