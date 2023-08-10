Goldman Sachs Maintains Brink`s (BCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Brink`s (NYSE:BCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brink`s is 87.21. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.03% from its latest reported closing price of 69.20.

The projected annual revenue for Brink`s is 4,984MM, an increase of 5.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.85.

Brink`s Declares $0.22 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $69.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brink`s. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCO is 0.25%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 52,732K shares. The put/call ratio of BCO is 2.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,291K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,381K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,317K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,677K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 1.91% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,619K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 8.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,024K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,981K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Brink`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Brink’s Company is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Its global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. Brink’s strong market position is supported by a leadership team with a proven track record of success, a long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Its culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support.

