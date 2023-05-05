Goldman Sachs Maintains BrightView Holdings (BV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightView Holdings is 8.65. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 32.26% from its latest reported closing price of 6.54.

The projected annual revenue for BrightView Holdings is 2,938MM, an increase of 5.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightView Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BV is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 96,141K shares. The put/call ratio of BV is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 50,633K shares representing 54.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,522K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,224K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,952K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares, representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV by 4.42% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,649K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings Background Information

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers' properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

