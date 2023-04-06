Goldman Sachs Maintains Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.09% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $58.14. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 39.09% from its latest reported closing price of $41.80.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is $8,491MM, an increase of 0.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,628K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSCVX - Victory Integrity Small-Cap Value Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 25.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 668K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 59.99% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 3.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.15%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 69,614K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Brighthouse Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 the company specializes in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

