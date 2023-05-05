Goldman Sachs Maintains Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bill.com Holdings is 125.29. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.79% from its latest reported closing price of 79.91.

The projected annual revenue for Bill.com Holdings is 1,021MM, an increase of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bill.com Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILL is 0.53%, a decrease of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 128,656K shares. The put/call ratio of BILL is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,251K shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,392K shares, representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 4.94% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,702K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares, representing an increase of 57.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 98.71% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,627K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,628K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,987K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 36.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,052K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,971K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 21.92% over the last quarter.

Bill.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

