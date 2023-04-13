Goldman Sachs Maintains Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bill.com Holdings is $130.96. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 75.07% from its latest reported closing price of $74.80.

The projected annual revenue for Bill.com Holdings is $1,021MM, an increase of 19.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 631K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing a decrease of 56.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 81.81% over the last quarter.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 31.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 37.76% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 598K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing a decrease of 206.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 72.43% over the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund Series II holds 57K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 205K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 9.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1023 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bill.com Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILL is 0.55%, a decrease of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 129,633K shares. The put/call ratio of BILL is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bill.com Holdings Background Information

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

