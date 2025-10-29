Goldman Sachs Maintains Beta Bionics (BBNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Beta Bionics (NasdaqGM:BBNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.82% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beta Bionics is $24.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.82% from its latest reported closing price of $26.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beta Bionics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBNX is 0.38%, an increase of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.40% to 47,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,932K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBNX by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,204K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares , representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBNX by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,902K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 3,820K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBNX by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,570K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBNX by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.