Goldman Sachs Maintains Baxter International (BAX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.25% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Baxter International is $28.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $50.41. The average price target represents an increase of 56.25% from its latest reported closing price of $18.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baxter International is 16,126MM, an increase of 46.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAX is 0.18%, an increase of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 611,156K shares. The put/call ratio of BAX is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 52,122K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,459K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 39,336K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,773K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 11.87% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 35,272K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,962K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,312K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,500K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,174K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 19.49% over the last quarter.

