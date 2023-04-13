Goldman Sachs Maintains Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is $41.41. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 64.79% from its latest reported closing price of $25.13.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is $611MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFMF - Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF ETF Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 45K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 55.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 113.44% over the last quarter.

DLBMX - MassMutual Premier Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 9.94% over the last quarter.

SRS Capital Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 19.07% over the last quarter.

OMFS - Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 27.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 0.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 8.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTB is 0.34%, a decrease of 17.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 48,642K shares. The put/call ratio of NTB is 2.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where its principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where Butterfield offers specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, Butterfield offers both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, Butterfield offers select wealth management services. In the UK, Butterfield offers residential property lending. In Jersey, Butterfield offers select banking and wealth management services.

