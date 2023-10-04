Goldman Sachs Maintains Aurora Innovation Inc - (AUR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Aurora Innovation Inc - (NASDAQ:AUR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.21% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation Inc - is 5.25. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 144.21% from its latest reported closing price of 2.15.

The projected annual revenue for Aurora Innovation Inc - is 6MM, an increase of 11.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation Inc -. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 47.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.25%, an increase of 80.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 348,620K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 53,995K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 39,417K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 34,667K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 14,930K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,149K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,861K shares, representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 136.26% over the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurora Innovation, Inc., doing business as Aurora, is an American self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.

