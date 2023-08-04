Goldman Sachs Maintains Aurora Innovation Inc - (AUR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Aurora Innovation Inc - (NASDAQ:AUR) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.52% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation Inc - is 5.07. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 64.52% from its latest reported closing price of 3.08.
The projected annual revenue for Aurora Innovation Inc - is 6MM, an increase of 11.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.14%, a decrease of 73.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 341,974K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 53,995K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,041K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 7.25% over the last quarter.
Sb Investment Advisers holds 39,417K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Index Venture Growth Associates III holds 38,412K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 34,667K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,388K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,333K shares, representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 50.86% over the last quarter.
Aurora Innovation Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Aurora Innovation, Inc., doing business as Aurora, is an American self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.
