Goldman Sachs Maintains AT&T Inc. - Corporate Bond (TBB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of AT&T Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:TBB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.90% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for AT&T Inc. - Corporate Bond is $26.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.85 to a high of $31.36. The average price target represents an increase of 18.90% from its latest reported closing price of $22.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AT&T Inc. - Corporate Bond is 128,044MM, an increase of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT&T Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBB is 0.33%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 10,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 4,187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 7.88% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,025K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 4.58% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,619K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 10.04% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 959K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 9.27% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 614K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 3.35% over the last quarter.

