News & Insights

Stocks
AESI

Goldman Sachs Maintains Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (AESI) Buy Recommendation

August 04, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (NYSE:AESI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - is 24.53. The forecasts range from a low of 21.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.93% from its latest reported closing price of 20.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - is 600MM, an increase of 32.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc -. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 2,100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.15%, an increase of 1,557.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,634.07% to 23,232K shares. AESI / Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AESI is 4.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AESI / Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,997K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,800K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

JAMRX - Janus Henderson Research Fund Class T holds 1,769K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,720K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,300K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AESI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.