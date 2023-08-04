Goldman Sachs Maintains Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (AESI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (NYSE:AESI) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.93% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - is 24.53. The forecasts range from a low of 21.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.93% from its latest reported closing price of 20.98.
The projected annual revenue for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - is 600MM, an increase of 32.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc -. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 2,100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.15%, an increase of 1,557.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,634.07% to 23,232K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 4.90, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Janus Henderson Group holds 1,997K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company.
Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,800K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.
JAMRX - Janus Henderson Research Fund Class T holds 1,769K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.
Clearbridge Investments holds 1,720K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.
Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,300K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.
