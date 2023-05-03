Goldman Sachs Maintains Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 59.09. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.01% from its latest reported closing price of 35.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 309MM, an increase of 13.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARWR is 0.32%, an increase of 24.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 83,911K shares. The put/call ratio of ARWR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,269K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 13.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,056K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,821K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 9.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,591K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,585K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

See all Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.