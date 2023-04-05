Goldman Sachs Maintains Arista Networks (ANET) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Arista Networks with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.77% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is $174.70. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.77% from its latest reported closing price of $166.74.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is $5,457MM, an increase of 24.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

True Wealth Design holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 515K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 21.12% over the last quarter.

ULVM - VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 28.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Duncker Streett holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.37%, a decrease of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 251,835K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arista Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

