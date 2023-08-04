Goldman Sachs Maintains Appian Corp - (APPN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Appian Corp - (NASDAQ:APPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Appian Corp - is 49.81. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of 49.49.

The projected annual revenue for Appian Corp - is 544MM, an increase of 7.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appian Corp -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPN is 0.14%, a decrease of 19.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 30,243K shares. The put/call ratio of APPN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 10,116K shares representing 13.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,818K shares, representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,882K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 52.08% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,866K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 22.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,301K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 36.98% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,083K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Appian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

