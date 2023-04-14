Goldman Sachs Maintains Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.95% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $87.04. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.95% from its latest reported closing price of $79.16.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $222MM, an increase of 193.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IYY - iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 17.36% over the last quarter.

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 39.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 48.09% over the last quarter.

GSAOX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Insights Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 72K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 89.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.35%, a decrease of 23.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 114,800K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

