Goldman Sachs Maintains Apache (APA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.25% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apache is $49.86. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 32.25% from its latest reported closing price of $37.70.

The projected annual revenue for Apache is $9,769MM, a decrease of 10.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.61.

Apache Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $37.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 5.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 9.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HWCIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Diversified Value Fund Class I holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 183K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 28.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 72.30% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 435K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 52.57% over the last quarter.

Stephens holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Large Cap Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 112K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apache. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APA is 0.29%, an increase of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 287,591K shares. The put/call ratio of APA is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

APA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

APA Corporation, through its consolidated subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname.

