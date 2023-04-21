Goldman Sachs Maintains Antero Resources (AR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is $34.21. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.50% from its latest reported closing price of $22.73.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is $7,975MM, a decrease of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,605K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,773K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 13.97% over the last quarter.

JCRAX - ALPS holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 438K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing a decrease of 54.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 431K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing a decrease of 133.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 65.96% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 766K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1017 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 9.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.49%, a decrease of 20.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 285,488K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Antero Resources Background Information

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

