Goldman Sachs Maintains Amkor Technology (AMKR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Amkor Technology (NasdaqGS:AMKR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.60% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amkor Technology is $26.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.60% from its latest reported closing price of $30.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amkor Technology is 7,261MM, an increase of 14.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amkor Technology. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.12%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 135,390K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,832K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,196K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,425K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 47.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 107.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,818K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares , representing an increase of 23.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 33.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,702K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 9.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,574K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 4.26% over the last quarter.

