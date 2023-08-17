Goldman Sachs Maintains American Airlines Group (AAL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is 19.26. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 24.76% from its latest reported closing price of 15.44.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is 51,177MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1030 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.14%, an increase of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 415,800K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 3.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 37,738K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,099K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,146K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,733K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.31% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 19,321K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 17,107K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,723K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 43.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,180K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,024K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 8.66% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

