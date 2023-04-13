Goldman Sachs Maintains American Airlines Group (AAL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is $17.28. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 32.93% from its latest reported closing price of $13.00.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is $51,177MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 151K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 14.08% over the last quarter.

VRVIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 280K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 5.70% over the last quarter.

IMC-Chicago holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 125.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 90K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,963K shares, representing a decrease of 9,904.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 98.95% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 594K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 2.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1010 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 396,483K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 2.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

