Goldman Sachs Maintains Amcor (AMCR) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.74% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amcor is 12.09. The forecasts range from a low of 10.86 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.74% from its latest reported closing price of 10.92.

The projected annual revenue for Amcor is 15,207MM, an increase of 1.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

Amcor Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.49 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.28%, the lowest has been 3.56%, and the highest has been 7.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=184).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCR is 0.19%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 805,802K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,426K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,066K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 30,692K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,658K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30,260K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,973K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 3.61% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 28,970K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,850K shares, representing an increase of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 25,764K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,756K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Amcor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries.

