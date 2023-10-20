Goldman Sachs Maintains AMC Networks Inc - (AMCX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of AMC Networks Inc - (NASDAQ:AMCX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.61% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Networks Inc - is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.61% from its latest reported closing price of 12.79.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Networks Inc - is 3,139MM, an increase of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Networks Inc -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCX is 0.04%, a decrease of 29.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.82% to 29,024K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCX is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,055K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 33.38% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,423K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 34.21% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,060K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 991K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 32.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 325.24% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 963K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 4.22% over the last quarter.

AMC Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded 'UMC'). AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.

