Goldman Sachs Maintains Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alignment Healthcare is $14.86. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 149.80% from its latest reported closing price of $5.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alignment Healthcare is $1,751MM, an increase of 22.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 941.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 88.19% over the last quarter.

RidgeWorth Capital Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GMRAX - Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 2.10% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 3.61% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Active Stock Master Portfolio Active Stock Portfolio holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alignment Healthcare. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHC is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 175,324K shares. The put/call ratio of ALHC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Alignment Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

See all Alignment Healthcare regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.