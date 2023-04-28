Goldman Sachs Maintains Align Technology (ALGN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is 351.39. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of 317.73.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is 3,890MM, an increase of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.24%, an increase of 25.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 78,667K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 3,409K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares, representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,661K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,315K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 17.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,256K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,143K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing a decrease of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,125K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 47.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 83.71% over the last quarter.

Align Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

