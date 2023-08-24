Goldman Sachs Maintains Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.47% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is 79.49. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $142.48. The average price target represents an increase of 14.47% from its latest reported closing price of 69.44.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is 11,502MM, an increase of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.56.

Advance Auto Parts Declares $0.25 Dividend

On May 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 received the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

At the current share price of $69.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.78%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 9.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.08 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is a decrease of 146 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAP is 0.13%, a decrease of 30.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 62,430K shares. The put/call ratio of AAP is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 2,451K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,050K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 96.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 1,301.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,833K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 22.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,703K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares, representing a decrease of 93.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 112.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,677K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 52.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 1,130.31% over the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Background Information

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands.

