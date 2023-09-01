Goldman Sachs Maintains ACM Research Inc - (ACMR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of ACM Research Inc - (NASDAQ:ACMR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACM Research Inc - is 20.43. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of 17.56.

The projected annual revenue for ACM Research Inc - is 423MM, a decrease of 8.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACM Research Inc -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACMR is 0.13%, an increase of 39.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 33,252K shares. The put/call ratio of ACMR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,200K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,779K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 126.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,331K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,200K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing an increase of 32.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 1,075.78% over the last quarter.

Pertento Partners LLP holds 1,156K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 23.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 21.79% over the last quarter.

ACM Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

