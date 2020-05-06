Goldman Sachs looks to buy private company holdings from Invesco - Sky News
May 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N is in talks to buy a large group of company stakes being sold by asset manager Invesco as it looks to shift illiquid holdings whose value has been hit by the COVID-19 disease outbreak, Sky News reported citing sources.
The holdings are valued at several hundred million pounds, the report said.
A unit of Goldman Sachs Asset Management is close to buying the stakes, which include a holding in Oxford Nanopore, a gene sequencing specialist, according to the report.
Some of the collection of private company holdings were assembled by Neil Woodford, whose flagship fund was winded down last year following a four-and-a-half month suspension, that marked a stunning reversal of fortune for one of Britain's most high profile investors.
Representatives at Goldman Sachs and Invesco declined to comment.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
