Goldman Sachs Lists 2 New Equity ETFs on the NYSE

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has listed two new equity ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange. The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: GGUS) targets large- and midcap U.S. growth stocks. The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: GVUS), meanwhile, targets large- and midcap U.S. value stocks.

These MarketBeta ETFs are based on market-cap-weighted indexes, which tend to have lower turnover costs. GGUS attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Russell 1000 Growth 40 Act Daily Capped Index. GVUS, meanwhile, looks to correspond to the Russell 1000 Value 40 Act Daily Capped Index’s performance, before fees and expenses.

Both ETFs charge 12 basis points.

Building a Strong ETF Presence

GSAM has been steadily building up its ETF lineup this year. GGUS and GVUS come hot off the heels of GSAM launching the Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC). The actively managed GSC seeks long-term capital growth by investing in small-cap equities.

The launch of GSC follows the listing of the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (GXUS) . GXUS provides diversified access to approximately 85% of the global markets, excluding the U.S. In March, GSAM launched the Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) , which provides exposure to tax-exempt municipal securities.

“Goldman continues to build out a strong ETF presence to support advisors,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “These new products offer the ability to tilt based on one’s preferred style approach.”

ETF Experience to Help Others

Goldman Sachs has been involved in the ETF space for decades. In late 2022, the firm launched the Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator, which brings its expertise, infrastructure, and risk management frameworks together under one hub.

