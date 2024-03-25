Goldman Sachs lifts STOXX 600 annual target to 540

Updates throughout, adds comments in paragraphs 3, 6

March 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its 2024 year-end target for Europe's STOXX 600 index .STOXX to 540 from 510, citing potential improvement in economic growth and monetary policy easing across central banks.

The brokerage's new target for the pan-European benchmark index implied a nearly 6% upside from Friday's close of 509.64.

The Wall Street brokerage, which previously lifted its index target in mid-February, now estimates the STOXX 600's valuation can increase about 2.5% this year.

The brokerage also lifted on Monday its 2024 target for the UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index .FTSE to 8,200 from 7,900.

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kanchana.Chakravarty@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.