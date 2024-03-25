News & Insights

Goldman Sachs lifts STOXX 600 annual target to 540

March 25, 2024 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S and Kanchana Chakravarty for Reuters ->

March 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its 2024 year-end target for Europe's STOXX 600 index .STOXX to 540 from 510, citing potential improvement in economic growth and monetary policy easing across central banks.

The brokerage's new target for the pan-European benchmark index implied a nearly 6% upside from Friday's close of 509.64.

The Wall Street brokerage, which previously lifted its index target in mid-February, now estimates the STOXX 600's valuation can increase about 2.5% this year.

The brokerage also lifted on Monday its 2024 target for the UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index .FTSE to 8,200 from 7,900.

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
