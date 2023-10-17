News & Insights

US Markets
BP

Goldman Sachs lifts Europe Inc's 2023 profit growth forecast to 3%

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 17, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Roshan Abraham and Susan Mathew for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it expects earnings for companies in the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX to grow 3% in 2023, compared with its prior projection of no growth, on the back of higher oil prices.

Benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 have risen 6% since the conflict in the Middle East began earlier this month, and trade around $89 a barrel. Analysts at the brokerage expect Brent to end the year at $88 a barrel.

According to Goldman Sachs, higher oil prices will feed into higher revenues, benefiting commodity-related sectors — for which analysts at the brokerage expect positive earnings upgrades.

Shares of European oil majors BP BP.L, Shell SHEL.L and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA have gained between 4.5% and 7% since the conflict began. O/R

Europe's oil and gas sector .SXEP hit nine-year highs on Monday, and leapt almost 7% since Oct. 6. The sector is up 8.3% so far this year, ahead of the STOXX 600's 6% gain during the period.

Adjusting for inflation, however, Goldman Sachs expects earnings in Europe to fall 2% this year. Cost of debt due to rising bond yields also poses a threat to profits, it said. GVD/EUR

"We estimate that a 100-basis-point rise in the cost of debt would knock 3 percentage points off (STOXX 600's) EPS (earnings per share)," said Lilia Peytavin, portfolio strategist at Goldman Sachs.

For the next year, Goldman Sachs forecasts earnings growth of 7%, versus 5% estimated previously, on anticipation of oil prices hitting $100 per barrel by end-2024.

Through 2025, Goldman expects European and U.S. companies' profits to grow at 5% annually from current levels, but only 2% in real terms for Europe in the same period.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Roshan.Abraham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
SHEL
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.