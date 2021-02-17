Goldman Sachs Launches Robo-Advisor Service With Only $1,000 Minimum to Open

In a new expansion of its Marcus suite of consumer financial offerings, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has rolled out a robo-advisor service. Called Marcus Invest, it places investors' money into automated portfolios rather than handpicked stocks and other securities.

The Marcus Invest launch is further proof that the company, long considered an exclusive white-shoe investment bank targeting very wealthy clients, is pushing assertively into more modest customer income brackets. Interested parties can open a Marcus Invest account with as little as $1,000.

Image source: Getty Images.

The service offers a suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Goldman explains, "Based on your risk tolerance and timeline, we'll recommend a conservative, moderate, or growth portfolio (or somewhere in between). Then, customize your approach by selecting one of our Goldman Sachs investment strategies to determine which ETFs you'll be invested in."

The three strategies offered are Core, which concentrates on a mix of U.S. and foreign stocks as well as bonds; Impact, for ESG investors; and Smart Beta, a selection that targets higher-risk assets.

Goldman charges Marcus Invest clients an advisory fee of 0.35%. According to the company, this covers activities such as asset allocations and trade commissions, although commissions are typically nonexistent with many types of securities these days.

Goldman's latest product continues the expansion of the Marcus personal finance brand, which was introduced in 2016 with a range of consumer banking services. These days, Marcus is perhaps best known for its high-yield saving accounts, which, like Marcus Invest, can be accessed through the brand's app or web portal.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

