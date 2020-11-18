Goldman Sachs Launches More Job Cuts to Achieve Better Efficiency

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is pushing ahead with a fresh round of job cuts after just launching a round of layoffs in September, Bloomberg reported .

One of the world's leading investment banks, Goldman had planned to conduct layoffs earlier this year but ended up putting those plans on hold once the coronavirus pandemic hit.

In September, Goldman resumed those plans, launching a round of cuts that would ultimately trim the bank's work force by 400 employees. This new round of cuts isn't expected to surpass that number, according to Bloomberg, although there could be even more job cuts to come next year.

Image source: Getty Images.

The goal is to reduce the bank's efficiency ratio, a measure of a bank's expenses expressed as a percentage of total revenue (lower is better), which is a closely watched metric by bank investors.

Goldman had an efficiency ratio of roughly 68% in 2019, which is high compared to most of the industry. It's goal in January was to realize $1.3 billion in annual expense savings over a three-year time line .

Although it's been a wonky year for expenses, at the end of the third quarter of 2020, Goldman had an efficiency ratio of 70.3% for the first nine months of 2020, which is higher than the first nine months of 2019. Not all was bad, however. The bank had a 57.5% efficiency ratio for the third quarter alone.

Still, the bank would like to see a higher stock price, especially after the incredible year it has had due to its investment banking operations. After the recent rally in the banking sector, Goldman is trading around $226 per share, which is above tangible book value but still below book (or net asset) value .

10 stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Goldman Sachs wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.