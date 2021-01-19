Markets
Goldman Sachs Just Shattered Earnings Expectations

Matthew Frankel The Motley Fool
We've now heard from most of the biggest U.S. banks, and it's fair to say that Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) was probably the biggest winner.

For one thing, the bank destroyed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Analysts had been looking for earnings of $7.47 per share, and Goldman reported $12.08 today. On the top line, revenue was forecast to come in just shy of $10 billion, and the bank generated $11.74 billion. In other words, the analysts weren't even close on either end.

Businessman pointing to financial chart on monitor.

Image source: Getty Images.

Digging a little deeper

The headline numbers never tell the whole story, so here's a rundown of some of the other important highlights:

  • Investment banking revenue grew by 27% year over year. Equity underwriting was a particularly strong point, which shouldn't be too surprising given the hot IPO market. For the full-year 2020, Goldman's investment banking revenue was the highest it's ever been.
  • Equities trading revenue grew 40% year over year, more than offsetting somewhat disappointing results in fixed income trading. Overall, 2020 trading revenue was 43% higher than in 2019, and was Goldman's highest since the financial crisis.
  • Goldman's return on equity (ROE) for the fourth quarter was a staggering 21.1%. For context, the bank is generally happy with a ROE in the 10% ballpark and its medium-term target calls for 13%.
  • On the consumer banking side, Goldman's consumer deposits grew by 62% in 2020 to $97 billion. Credit card balances also grew, thanks to the success of the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Card.
  • Book value grew 8.1% in 2020 to $236.15 per share.

A tremendous end to 2020

The bottom line is that Goldman Sachs had a fantastic fourth quarter, which is why we're seeing the stock trading higher after the report was released. In fact, aside from a moderate disappointment in fixed-income trading revenue, there isn't much to dislike about the bank's results. If Goldman can keep this momentum up in 2021, it could be a very interesting year for investors.

