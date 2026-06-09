Goldman Sachs Just Made a Bold Statement About SpaceX. Here's Why I'm Not Buying It

Key Points

SpaceX is aiming for the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

Goldman Sachs expects SpaceX's AI division to generate over $320 billion in revenue by 2030.

Goldman Sachs has an incentive to make lofty projections for SpaceX because of the valuation it's fetching.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is the lead underwriter for the historic SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) happening on June 12, so its main job is to market it and pitch it to institutions.

And while many may be focusing on SpaceX's space exploration and Starlink businesses, Goldman Sachs thinks SpaceX's AI segment -- which it acquired through the merger with Elon Musk's other company, xAI -- could grow 100-fold by 2030.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

SpaceX's AI division made $3.2 billion in 2025. To meet Goldman Sachs' prediction, the division would need to grow to $322 billion by 2030. This would be an average annual growth rate of 151%, which is a tough ask, to say the least. For perspective, that's a little more than Microsoft's total revenue in its past four quarters combined.

With the projected growth of SpaceX's AI division, Goldman Sachs says SpaceX's total revenue could reach $474 billion by 2030, up from $18.7 billion last year.

Things would have to go virtually perfectly for SpaceX to hit Goldman Sachs' projections. I personally think the lofty projects are a way to justify the high valuation SpaceX is seeking. It plans to sell its initial shares at $135 each, raising $75 billion and valuing the company around $1.77 trillion. That would instantly make it one of the world's top 10 most valuable public companies.

Anything is possible, but I'd be very surprised if SpaceX reaches those projections.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2026.

Stefon Walters has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.